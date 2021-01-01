ARIA 3 Qt. Teflon-Free Premium Ceramic Black Air Fryer with Extended Recipe Book including Favorite Meals and Vegan and Keto, Premium Black

Bake, fry, grill, reheat, roast and toast your favorite meats, breakfasts, desserts, vegetables and more faster than ever with the Aria 3 Qt. Ceramic Air Fryer. It reaches 400° in seconds using the most powerful Air Frying technology to cook faster than a traditional, convection, or microwave oven. Use no oil and still enjoy your favorite flavor-packed, deliciously-crunchy meals up to 90% less fat, calories, and grease. Roast mouth-watering chicken wings, saute sizzling vegetables, grill tender salmon, or bake rich desserts instantly to enjoy and share anytime. Perfectly-prepared and in less time than ever. Our Ceramic Dishwasher-Safe parts are free of toxins, BPA, PTFE, and PFOA so you won't get any harmful effects possible with Teflon. They're also easier to clean and will never peel or flake. Our Extended Recipe Book has exclusive meals curated for Aria by the champions of ABC's Family Food Fight, and also features your favorite classics and Vegan and Keto meals from TV-Chef Mario Fabbri. Finally, buy with confidence as only Aria Air Fryers have a Lifetime Warranty and friendly customer service. Endless culinary adventures await - with the Aria 3 Qt. Premium Ceramic Air Fryer. Color: Premium Black.