From dracula fang halloween lady designs
Dracula Fang Halloween Lady Designs Teeth Gift Vampire Fangs Lips for Halloween Party Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
The perfect halloween pun gift for all female vampire lovers. Give this beautiful design to a real fang girl, no matter if it is your sister, mom, daughter, wife, girlfriend or aunt. The perfect accessoire for your halloween party. Host a halloweenparty with this sexy vampire lips design. A stylish vampire fang gift for hot ladies and real fang girls. Take this female dracula costume design and enjoy halloween! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only