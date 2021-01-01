Teema Square Plate by Iittala - Color: White - Finish: White - (1005929)

Straightforward but never boring, Iittalas Teema Square Plate lets your food speak for itself. Its simple offwhite porcelain is smooth but durable, making it a good choice for nearly any situation. It matches with other products from the Teema family for a clean, neutral table setting, as well as fitting in seamlessly with other tableware sets. Dishwasher safe, microwave safe, and oven safe. Designed by Kaj Franck in 1952. What started as a glass factory in Iittala, Finland, now celebrates generations of essential objects made to enrich people's everyday lives. Iittala creates distinctive, multi-functional objects with lasting design that allows for individual use and expression.In the early years of modernism and functionalism, during the 1930s and 40s, pioneers like Alvar Aalto and Kaj Franck led the development of the Iittala brand. Their belief was that objects should always be designed with a thought, essential and above all, available to all. It was their thinking that set the foundation for the Iittala design philosophy ; to push the boundaries and to give people beauty and function.Iittala strives to create icons that will last a lifetime. What started as a glass factory in Iittala, Finland, now celebrates generations of essential objects that are made to enrich people's everyday lives. More than just beautiful objects, Iittala creates timeless designs that will never be thrown away. Color: White.