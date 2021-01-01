Pharmacist Black Woman Tees Tee Black Pharmacist Strong Afro Natural Woman Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This is an awesome shirt outfit for the African American women! This black woman shirt is for the wonderful and strong black woman Pharmacist. A nice top clothes gift men can give to the women on birthdays, Christmas and other special events. This tshirt is for the black woman Pharmacists who are independent, strong, and educated. A nice tee clothing that appreciates black woman from kids, toddler, youth, boys and girls. If you are a Pharmacist, wear this t shirt and be proud! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only