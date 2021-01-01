From jacquard
Jacquard Tee Juice Fabric Marker 4-Color Set, Broad Tips, Classic Colors
Design your own fashions, decorate, make keepsake items and have fabric fun with this set of Tee Juice fabric markers. This marker offers excellent flow and great color coverage on absorbent fabrics; use on synthetic and natural fabrics including cotton, linen, rayon, silk, wool, nylon and polyester, as well as canvas, wood, leather, paper, clay and more. Once heat set with an iron or hairdryer, fabric is washable.