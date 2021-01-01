Riobel TEDTM44 Edge Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Brushed Nickel Showers

Riobel TEDTM44 Edge Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In The main distinction of the Edge collection is a unique design element: a subtle trumpet-shaped tip and base, suggestive of the opening petals of a blossoming flower. Taking a contemporary shape and giving it a slight twist, makes this collection a versatile choice for modern, transitional and even more classically-styled bathrooms.Riobel TEDTM44 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyRioWise™ valve technology also stabilizes water pressure for steady temperature performance even in the event of a 50% drop in pressureNo need to plumb in a separate shut-off or diverter valve, allowing for a more streamlined shower design with less clutter on the wallSet it and forget it temperature memorySupports 2 independent functions with no shared functionalityWill only run shower head or hand shower independentlyCartridge is included with trimCompatible rough-in valve supports a flow rate of 6.3 GPM for an immersive shower experienceMust order compatible thermostatic and pressure balance rough-in valve separatelyAll necessary mounting hardware includedSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel TEDTM44 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 6" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 6" (left to right) Thermostatic Brushed Nickel