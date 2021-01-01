8'x10' Tedo Grain Outdoor Rug Red - Studio by Brown Jordan

Indoor/outdoor rugs from Studio by Brown Jordan deliver the design and the durability you expect from Brown Jordan, leader in outdoor furnishings since 1945. They look natural and elegant, like sisal woven in beautifully textured patterns. Yet they are made by machine from 100percent polypropylene, so they outlast every sort of weather. They resist staining, fading, mold and mildew. And they are easy to clean just by washing off with a garden hose. Perfect for high traffic areas indoors and out. Size: 8'x10'. Pattern: Geometric.