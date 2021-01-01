From ivy hill tile
Ivy Hill Tile Tectonic Squares Green Quartz Slate and White Gold Glass Tiles - 6 in. x 6 in. Tile Sample, Reds / Pinks
An ideal tile for a kitchen backsplash or bathroom surfaces, the glass and stone combination of Splashback Tile sample size Tectonic Squares Green Quartz Slate And White Gold Glass Tiles 3/4 in. x 3/4 in. create a beautifully multi-dimensionally effect. The mesh backing not only simplifies installation, it also allows the tiles to be separated which adds to their design flexibility. Sample size tiles available. See item 203061654 for full size tile. Color: Reds / Pinks.