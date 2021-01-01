Technology CopyWriter DVD PRM PRO716 Pro Version Duplicator with 250GB Hard Drive amp 7 Recording Drives 18x DVD 48x CD Speeds

Best Quality Guranteed. Verification Mode: towers support Bit-to-Bit Data Verification, ensuring a perfect burn every time. (Data Disc Only) For CD-Audio and CD-XA (Extra) a basic disc read check is performed Track Extraction mode allows the user to create custom Audio CDs by uploading tracks from masters to the Hard Drive and then burning the compilation to CD Image Archival permits the user to store disc images dynamically on the hard drive Copy & Verify mode causes the duplicator to check each copy after the recording process is completed, ensuring a perfect burn on every copy PC Connect Upgrade Option An optional PC connection is also available on DVD Duplicators using a USB 2.0 interface module for mastering