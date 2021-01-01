, Blue Techni Sport TS-92 Office-PC Gaming Chair, Blue

SHORT DESCRIPTION : Add a classy touch to your gaming station with our blue/black gaming chair. It is sturdy and comfortable, has durable nylon base and is well cushioned to support your back. This high back chair comes in two tone accents, outlining the curves of the chair. Made with rich and durable PU, contoured segment memory-foam padding, includes neck and lumbar support pillows, adjustable 2D padded armrests and the pneumatic seat height adjustments make its look complete. Features tilt with tension control and 150 degree reclining mechanism and a 5-star durable nylon base with non-marking casters allows you to glide with ease. This chair supports 250lbs of weight limit and comes with 2-year limited warranty.