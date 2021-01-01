Techni Sport TS-83 Ergonomic High Back Racer Style PC Gaming Chair

SHORT DESCRIPTION : The Techni Sport TS-83 Ergonomic High Back Computer Racing Gaming Chair is built with an ergonomic shape that curves with and protects the natural shape of the back, the TS83 will keep its you supported even throughout extended periods of use. The Techni Sport TS-83 Ergonomic High Back Computer Racing Gaming Chair is in a class of its own. Featuring a height adjustable memory foam seat, reclining back mechanism up to 150 degrees, tilt & tension mechanism control, ergonomic and adjustable headrest and lumbar support cushions, 4D armrest, and a durable color matching 5-star nylon base with color matching dual non-marking 2" casters. LONG DESCRIPTION : The Techni Sport TS-83 Ergonomic High Back Computer Racing Gaming Chair is built with an ergonomic shape that curves with and protects the natural shape of the back. The TS83 will keep you supported even throughout extended periods of use. The 4D armrests are endlessly customizable. With numerous options for height, depth, width and angle, there is sure to be a configuration for every user. Soft to the touch and a comfortable place to rest the arms, these polyurethane armrests are firm and well-textured enough to maintain grip effectively. The Techni Sport TS-83 Ergonomic High Back Computer Racing Gaming Chair is in a class of its own featuring a height adjustable memory foam seat, reclining back mechanism up to 150 degrees, tilt & tension mechanism control, ergonomic and adjustable headrest and lumbar support cushions, 4D armrest, and a durable color matching 5-star nylon base with color matching dual non-marking 2" casters. Feature 1 : Reclining back up to 150 degrees with a removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion for extra comfortFeature 2 : Height adjustable memory foam seat, 4D armrests with maximum adjustabilityFeature 3 : Steel base with non-marking castersFeature 4 : 3% of sales go towards the fight against Breast Cancer Color: Pink