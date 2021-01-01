, Blue Techni Mobili Mid-Back Mesh Task Office Chair With Height Adjustable Arms And Nylon Base

Poduct Description:COLOR : BlueMATERIALS : Polyester, Mesh, Nylon BaseProduct NET WEIGHT lbs : 33Product WIDTH inches : 25Product DEPTH inches : 28Product HEIGHT inches : 37.5-41Weight Capacity : 220 LbsCountry of Origin : ChinaSHORT DESCRIPTION : This Techni Mobili Office Chair is fun and lightweight, features a breathable mesh back support to keep you cool during those long hours of work, molded arms that can flip-up to fit under the table top and the seat that can be height adjusted for optimal comfort.LONG DESCRIPTION : The Techni Mobili Task Chair is a fun, lightweight office chair that features breathable mesh back support, pneumatic seat height adjustment with adjustable tilt tension control, fabric mesh seat cushion, flip-up armrests, durable nylon base with non-marking casters and fits people up to 220lbs. It is Ready and easy to assemble. Color: Blue