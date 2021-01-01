Tech Milo 13" Pendant Light in White Outside/Orange Inside

The traditional silhouette of early The Milo pendant light by Tech Lighting is a vibrant twist on the traditional early twentieth century factory light. The Milo features three invigorating colors combinations, Gray and Chartreuse, White and Champagne and White and Orange, each color combination brings about a fun and slightly playful motif to this moderately scaled pendant. The Milo is ideal for kitchen island task lighting, hallway lighting and dining room lighting. Available lamping options include the energy efficient LED and compact florescent. All lamping options are fully-dimmable to create the desired ambiance in your special space.century factory lights is reinvigorated with this colorful, modern twist.Includes 12' of field-cuttable cord. Available with or without lamp. E26 medium base socket 100w max. LED includes (1) E26 medium base A19 9.5 watt 800 lumen 90 CRI 2700K LED lamp. Incandescent dimmable with a standard incandescent dimmer. LED dimmable with LED compatible dimmer.Vibrant twist on the early twentieth century factory lightModerately scaled ideal for a wide range of lighting applications cAvailable in three invigorating color combinationsIdeal for kitchen island task lighting, hallway lighting and dining room lightingFully dimmable lamping options create the desired ambiance in your unique spaceProtected by a 5-year warranty if LED lamping option is chosen. Protected by a 1-year warranty if non-LED lamping option is chosen