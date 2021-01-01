From pharmacy technician gifts for pharmacist
Pharmacy Technician Gifts For Pharmacist Tech Humor Pharmacy Week Appreciation Counting Pill Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This pharmacy humor design for pharmacy appreciation week or pharmacy month for a licensed pharmacist, pharmacy student graduation or pharmacy tech will make patients, staff and anyone waiting for a prescription refill smile. This pharmacist design reads I Don't Have Many Goals In Life But Counting Pills Without Interruptions Is Definitely One Of Them and will look great on your favorite pharmacy technician! Also perfect for a matching pharmacy team outfit! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only