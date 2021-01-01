From medical collection & gifts

Medical Collection & Gifts Tech-Gift for Dialysis Technologists Technicians Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This is perfect as an anniversary prensent for a Dialysis technician student, RN registered nurses, Dialysis Department technician Practitioner, Nurse, doctors staff or licensed practical technologist This Dialysis Tech Design is a great gift for men, women, kids, boys, girls, teens, dad, mom, mother, grandma, grandpa and all the other one for father's day, mother's day, thanksgiving, birthdays or christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com