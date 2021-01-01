From eyelash artist lash tech gifts
Eyelash Artist Lash Tech Gifts Tech Eye Lashes Extensions Technician Artist Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Lash tech design for an eyelash artist who loves to do eye lash extensions. Cute lash technician graphic for your favorite eyelash tech artist, lash lady or beauty school cosmetology student finishing eyelash extension training. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only