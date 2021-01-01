The Tecca 31" Single Bathroom Vanity Set features stunning bathroom vanities that can seamlessly integrate with any home design. The classic simplicity and elegance of this beautifully crafted piece of furniture will be a highly appreciated focal point in your bathroom. The cabinet doors open to large storage space and an interior drawer that can be configured to fit any personal needs. The hidden drawer is constructed with English dovetail and includes built-in wood drawer dividers for easy and functional organization. The drawer is installed with smooth full-extension glides which provide durability. This vanity features gold-finish hardware and a beautiful countertop that is pre-sealed and polished for added protection. The bathroom vanity top is preinstalled with a white cUPC certified ceramic sink. Base Finish: Dark Gray