Progress Lighting Teasley 56 Teasley 56" 5 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan - Light Kit Included Graphite Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans

Progress Lighting Teasley 56 Teasley 56" 5 Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan - Light Kit Included Featuring coastal influences and farmhouse charm, the Teasley 56” five-blade ceiling fan is suitable for a variety of interior settings. Clear seeded bell-shaped glass shades highlights the Architectural Bronze finish. Three LED lamps are included, offering energy efficiency and cost savings benefits for the home, while a dual mount canopy accommodates flat or sloped ceilings.FeaturesFeatures a dual mount system for hanging or hugger installationFinish and Blade Variations: Architectural Bronze finish includes reversible Distressed Walnut / American Walnut bladesGalvanized finish includes reversible Driftwood / Grey Weathered Wood bladesGraphite finish includes American Walnut / Grey Weathered Wood bladesConstructed from steelIncludes clear seeded glass shadesFan is controllable by a pull chainCan be installed on sloped ceilings with a pitch of up to 18.5 degreesComes with (1) 6" downrodDesigned for commercial or residential useIncludes (3) dimmable 7 watt medium (E26) LED bulbsUses a standard reversible 75 watt AC motorUL rated for dry locationsAccessory downrods and controls offered at checkoutDimensionsBlade Span: 56"Height: 22-1/2"Width: 56"Product Weight: 24.65 lbsWire Length: 80"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 5Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: YesBlade Pitch: 12.5 Degrees (The Angle of Attack of the Blades; Steeper Blades Move More Air)Fan Blade Material: PlywoodMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 3CFM high: 5749 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 142Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 75 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsMax Wattage: 21 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 7 wattsLumens: 2400Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: YesDimmable: Yes Includes clear seeded glass shadesShade Height: 5-5/8"Shade Width: 4-3/4" Indoor Ceiling Fans Graphite