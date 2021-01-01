From team

TEAMGROUP T-Force CARDEA Zero Z440 1TB DRAM SLC Cache, 3D NAND, TLC NVMe PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 Gaming SSD Read/Write 5,000/4,400 MB/s TM8FP7001T0C311

$189.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 solid state drive Supports the latest platform AMD X570 Excellent performance - Read speed is up to 5,000 MB/s Enhances the speed and performance of the overall system Three heat dissipation elements - the combination of graphene and copper can provide excellent heat dissipation. 0.2mm ultra-thin and patented cooling module can avoid interference during installation Multiple protection, smart management technology - effectively monitors the status of solid state drive and maximizes its performance

