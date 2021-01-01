Give your space a laid-back look with this Teak Wood Woven Accent Chair. Its wood and seagrass construction will add a natural, earthy element to any room. You'll love the comfortable extra seating it provides! Chair measures 25.59L x 31.1W x 27.56H in.; seat measures 14H in. Crafted with a teak wood frame Natural, semi-gloss wood finish Seat and backrest crafted of tan, woven seagrass Casual, armless design Weight capacity: 330 lbs. Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including wood dust which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .