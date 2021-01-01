From sir/madam
Sir/Madam - Teak Root Beveled Tray - Small
Add the beauty of nature to the home with this tray from Sir/Madam. Made from the expertly hand-carved roots of hardwood teak, this tray has a subtle curved shape and simple bevelled edge. Made in remote villages of Bali, it has a beautifully grained finish. Key features: * Tray * Material: teak root * Dimensions: H1.5xW20cm * Simple bevelled edge design * Visible natural wood grain * Made in Bali * Not suitable for use in the dishwasher * Do not submerge in water * Apply mineral oil once a month