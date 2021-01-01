Ethnicraft Teak Bok Dining Table - Color: Brown - Size: 55" X 32"

Introduce a simple yet appealing modern design to the decor of your modern home with the Teak Bok Dining Table from Ethnicraft. Made entirely from natural and solid teak wood, this piece works with a range of home styles and is completely certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, allowing for a sustainable and guilt-free presence in your home. The wide surface allows for several friends and family to gather at once for meals, social gatherings, and various activities. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown.