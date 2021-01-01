From back to school teacher student - dressedforduty
Back To School Teacher Student - DressedForDuty Teacher Supplies Cup Teaching Mug Back to School Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Best and perfect back to school stuff for education school teachers, professors, educators, tutors, mentors, students, or principals in your family or friends who love teaching and have a good sense of humor. This unique graphic art design "Teacher Supplies Teach Cup Teaching Mug Back To School" makes a great motivational thing this coming Teacher Appreciation Week or Day, 1st day of school, or back to school. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only