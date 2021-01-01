From school vacation tee
School Vacation Tee Teacher Off Duty Find Me at The Beach Sunset Funny Teaching Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Cute Design Featuring Vintage Palm Tree Beach Sunset And Saying Teacher Off Duty Find Me At The Beach Is The Best Vacation Idea For Men Or Women Grab One For The Teacher In Your Life It Will Make Them Smile 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only