Set Of Tea Towels Plinth
In the winter of 2015, Bicester Village presented a new initiative together with fig-2, and in association with Outset Contemporary Art Fund. fig-2 was a showcase of 50 exhibitions in 50 weeks at the ICA in London. In celebration of this initiative, four artists have created limited edition tea towels in a collector's box. fig-2 tea towel set, 'fig-2 at Bicester Village', 2015 Shezad Dawood, Deborah Coughlin, Vesna Petresin and Annika Ström. Limited edition set of four tea towels in a collector's box. Machine wash safe Set Of Tea Towels Plinth