Zinus 12" Green Tea Pressure Relief Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Full

Zinus 12” Green Tea Pressure Relief Gel Memory Foam Mattress, FullSUPPORTIVE SLEEP JUST GOT EVEN COOLER - Enjoy more comfortable nights with a mattress that keeps you cool and cradles your joints in pressure relieving support; it’s all thanks to the magic of our gel-infused memory foam and revolutionary pressure-relief foamTHE RIGHT LAYERS - 2.5 inches cooling gel memory foam, 1 inch conforming memory foam, 3 inches pressure-relieving open-cell comfort foam and 5.5 inches durable high density base support foam offer conforming comfort, improved airflow and customized supportIdeal for side and back sleepersCERTIPUR US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and contentEXPERTLY PACKAGED - Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hoursGel memory, comfort and high-density foams with a soft poly jacquard coverTwin mattress supports a maximum weight of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbsWorry-free 10 year limited warranty includedSee our assortment of Zinus products