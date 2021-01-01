From laura ashley
Laura Ashley Tea Plates 20 in x 32 in Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, Black
Whimsical Laura Ashley designs come to life with playful, saturated colors on a textured basket-weave surface. Includes: (1) 20 in x 32 in Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat. 100% PVC. Durable anti-fatigue fabric is stain-resistant, fade-resistant, and water-resistant. Gelness technology promotes better posture, circulation and muscle conditioning. Non-skid PVC backing keeps mats firmly in place. For cleaning, use a damp cloth and mild detergent. Do not machine wash. Imported. Color: Black.