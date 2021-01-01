TDYU Cobra Walkie Talkie Headset, 1 Pin Covert Acoustic Tube Earpiece Headsets with PTT Mic for Cobra Talkabout Walkie Talkies Two Way Radio(4 pack)

'Cobra walkie talkie earpiece,1 Pin Clear Acoustic Tube Covert Earpiece Earphone Headset PTT(Push To Talk) with built-in line mic microphone Cobra Surveillance walkie talkie headset, suit for Motorola COBRA Microtalk CXT390 CXT545 CXT531 CXT195 CXT135 CXT145 etc. Built-in microphone with an inline PTT(Push To Talk) button that clips on your shirt, so you can use your radio device to communicate discreetly and easily, whether you're in security, retail or hospitality. Excellent for use in police, military, nightclubs, bars, paintball, security, restaurants, hotels, bouncer, warehouses, and noisy environments. 5.Only suit for COBRA brand headset,1-Pin Cobra MicroTalk walkie talkie two way radio.'