Foremost TDSS6070-OB Tides 70" High x 60" Wide Sliding Framed Shower Door with 3/16" Obscure Glass Oil Rubbed Bronze Showers Shower Doors Sliding

Foremost TDSS6070-OB Tides 70" High x 60" Wide Sliding Framed Shower Door with 3/16" Obscure Glass Foremost TDSS6070-OB Features:Covered under Foremost's one year limited warrantyConstructed of durable 3/16" thick tempered glass and complemented by anodized aluminum profiles and guide railsA framed design gives a classic, sturdy look, and feel to the showerAn integrated towel bar makes it easy to reach your bath towel after bathingSliding tub door operation acts as a space saver for smaller bathroomsDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationAll hardware required for installation of shower door is includedOut-of-plumb adjustment up to 3/4" on each side of the door makes for an easy installationThis is a shower door only - a shower base and walls may be required to complete the unitNOTE: The biggest challenge in selecting the correct shower door is determining the finished opening width – be sure your desired opening measures between the "Door Openings" note belowForemost TDSS6070-OB Specifications:Overall Height: 70" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 60" (left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 27-15/16"Door Openings: 23-15/16" - 27-15/16" x 66"Opening Direction: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 3/16"Number of Panels: 2 Sliding Oil Rubbed Bronze