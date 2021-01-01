Aston TDR984EZ-60-10 Coraline 60" High x 60" Wide Sliding Frameless Tub Door with 32" Door Width and Clear Glass Matte Black Showers Shower Doors

Aston TDR984EZ-60-10 Coraline 60" High x 60" Wide Sliding Frameless Tub Door with 32" Door Width and Clear Glass Aston TDR984EZ-60-10 Features:Covered under Aston's limited lifetime warranty56" to 60" W x 60" H Frameless Sliding Tub DoorPremium 3/8" (10 mm) durable ANSI-certified tempered glassFinished hardware constructed of durable stainless steelReversible installation for right or left hand door openingWidth adjustability: 56" - 60" (by cutting top bar)Modern industrial 2-wheel roller system for easy and smooth sliding operation with round barFull-length clear seals included to prevent leakageAll reference measurements should be based on a finished openingWall studs or similar reinforcement required for door installationProfessional installation recommendedOil Rubbed Bronze finishes only carry a 1 year limited warrantyAston TDR984EZ-60-10 Technologies:StarCast: A protective glass coating from EnduroShield which improves your shower's longevity and helps maintain the appearance of your glass. Note: StarCast is only available on clear glass.Aston SDR984EZ-60-10 Specifications:Overall Height: 60" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 60" (left to right of door fixture)Maximum Door Opening: 60" (assuming door is not trimmed down)Door Opening Range: 56" to 60" (range of finished openings door will accommodate)Walk Through Door Width: 32-11/16" (width of access door to shower)Opening Direction: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 3/8" Sliding Matte Black