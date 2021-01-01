Foremost TDNA0570 Tides 70" High x 59" Wide Framed Shower Enclosure with Three 3/16" Clear Glass Panels Silver / Rain Glass Showers Shower Enclosures

Foremost TDNA0570 Tides 70" High x 59" Wide Framed Shower Enclosure with Three 3/16" Clear Glass Panels Foremost TDNA0570 Features:Covered under Foremost's one year limited warrantyGlass shower enclosures may be installed on custom tile bases or for a streamlined installation they may be combined with an acrylic shower baseConstructed of durable 3/16" thick tempered glass and complemented by anodized aluminum profiles and guide railsA framed design gives a classic, sturdy look, and feel to the showerHinged shower door operation gives an impressive look to any shower unit and gives the feeling of more space as you utilize the showerShower enclosures from Foremost offer unique design, flawless functionality, and exceptional valueDoor opens to the left or right depending on installation configurationOut-of-plumb adjustment up to 1/2" on each side of the door makes for an easy installationOptional acrylic shower base available for streamlined installationAll hardware required for installation of shower enclosure includedForemost TDNA0570 Specifications:Overall Height: 70" (top to bottom)Overall Width: 59" (left to right)Maximum Door Opening: 20-1/2"Glass Thickness: 3/16"Opening Direction: ReversibleNumber of Panels: 3Side Panel Dimensions: 18-1/2" x 70"Shower Door Dimensions: 22" x 66-7/16" Hinged Silver / Rain Glass