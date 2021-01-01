TDA7498E High-power Digital Power Amplifier Board 2.0 HIFI Stereo 160W*2 Supports BTL220W

Feature: Product name: TDA7498E power amplifier boardInput voltage: DC12-32VOutput power: 160WX2Channel: two-channel stereoFrequency response: 20 7-20KH7Protection function short circuit overheating power supply anti-reverse connection mode: temperature control air cooling intelligent heat dissipationFeature: Adjustable gain in BTL modeProduct size: length 112mm width mm height 25mmNet weight: 142 gramsOutput power 160?3?7+160W (VCC=32VRL=42THD=10%)Output power 200W(VCC=32VRL=39THD=-10%BTL mono output 200W)Please note that the premise of the maximum output power is that the requirements of the power supply and the speaker are within the officially recommended range, and please pay attention to the power when matching. Sufficient power supply and speakers with appropriate impedance, for example, 12V power supply with 8 ohm speakers cannot achieve 160W power per side.