Riobel TCSTM46 CS Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Double Lever Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Brushed Nickel Showers

Riobel TCSTM46 CS Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Double Lever Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In The streamlined European style of this collection echoes the iconic look of a classic water pump. The CS collection delivers minimalist sophistication, clean lines, and thoughtful design. State-of-the-art technology provides reliability, durability and superb functionality. Perfect for urban industrial settings and modern bathrooms to create a brilliant impression.Riobel TCSTM46 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyRioWise™ valve technology also stabilizes water pressure for steady temperature performance even in the event of a 50% drop in pressureNo need to plumb in a separate shut-off or diverter valve, allowing for a more streamlined shower design with less clutter on the wallSet it and forget it temperature memorySupports up to 6 functions allowing you to run 2 shower systems independently, for a "his and her's" configurationCan run shower head and/or hand shower while accommodating a double shower set-upCartridge is included with trimCompatible rough-in valve supports a flow rate of 10 GPM for an immersive shower experienceMust order compatible thermostatic and pressure balance rough-in valve separatelyAll necessary mounting hardware includedSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel TCSTM46 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 7-1/8" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 7-1/8" (left to right) Thermostatic Brushed Nickel