TOTO TBV02405U Square Single Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only- Less Rough-In Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Thermostatic
TOTO TBV02405U Square Single Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only- Less Rough-In Toto TBV02405U Features:Temperature control trim with anti-scald safety stopUnobtrusive twist assist for a clean aestheticCovered under Toto's limited lifetime warranty and 1 year limited commercial warrantyASSE certified Safety Thermo™ (SMA) thermostatic mixing valve for fast, responsive scald protectionOne-push button for easy on and offSolid brass construction and finished with corrosion-resistant platingFor use with separately sold Toto Mini Unit™ - when adding to cart valve options will be presentedToto TBV02405U Specifications:Height: 5-5/16" (top to bottom)Width: 5-5/16" (left to right)Handle Projection: 2-7/16"Product Variations:TBV02405U (This Model): Single Function Shower ValveTBV02406U: Dual Function Shower Valve Thermostatic Polished Chrome