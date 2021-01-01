tbpersicwT RK61 RGB 2.4G Gaming Keyboard Triple-Mode 61-Key Bluetooth USB Gaming Wired Mechanical Keyboard for Mobile Phone Computer White Red Axle

With RGB lighting effects and high and low key design, this Bluetooth mechanical keyboard not only looks cool, but also makes you fatigue-free after long-term use. The keyboard with Type-C interface makes charging easy, and the keys and lines are designed to be separated, making it more convenient to disassemble and carry. Made of high-quality ABS and metal materials, the keyboard has a compact appearance, and has a 60 percent layout of a full-size keyboard, which retains the functions of the full keyboard while being stylish and simple. In addition, it is equipped with two-color injection-molded keycaps, which have a delicate touch and a long hitting life. The length of the product is 29.1cm, the width is 10.1cm, and the height is 3.9cm. The keyboard's percussion sound is crisp, so it is suitable for users who write more on the computer or enjoy the percussion sense, and the three modes are free to switch without restriction.