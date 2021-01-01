From wac lighting
WAC Lighting TBKT Wall Mount Suspension Bracket for H-Track J2-Track J-Track and L-Track Systems Brushed Nickel Track Lighting Track Lighting
WAC Lighting TBKT Wall Mount Suspension Bracket for H-Track, J2-Track, J-Track, and L-Track Systems Extends track 24" from wall. Use two per 4’ length, three per 8’ length Features Used to support a 4 ft. or 8 ft. section of track Ideal for mounting a light source near wall artwork Requires a live end power feed to power track Die cast aluminum construction UL and CUL rated for dry locations Covered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warranties Dimensions Height: 24" Length: 24" Width: 2-1/2" Product Weight: 4.04 lbs Track Lighting Specifications System Type: H-Track, J2-Track, J-Track, and L-Track Accessory Type: Mounting Mounts Brushed Nickel