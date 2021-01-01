From toto
TOTO TBG11201U GF Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
Advertisement
TOTO TBG11201U GF Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Toto TBG11201U Features:Lever handles offer control over temperature and volumeSolid brass construction with durable corrosion resistant finishSafe design, low-conductivity materials keep handles from getting too warmFluid and minimalistic design with gooseneck spoutThree hole tub filler rough-in and connecting tubes sold separatelyToto TBG11201U Specifications:Height: 12-1/16" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7-7/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-11/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 7-1/2 - 12-3/16" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Polished Chrome