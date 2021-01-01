From toto
TOTO TBG09202U GM Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Handshower Outlet Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
TOTO TBG09202U GM Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Handshower Outlet Toto TBG09202U Features:Deck-mount widespread tub fillerLever handles offer control over temperature and volumeSolid brass construction with durable corrosion resistant finishSafe design, low-conductivity materials keep handles from getting too warmFluid and bold designFour hole tub filler rough-in valve and connecting tubes sold separatelyIncludes handshower outletHandshower sold separatelyToto TBG09202U Specifications:Height: 5-1/4" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-5/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-11/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 7-1/2 - 12-3/16" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Polished Chrome