EAGO TB353 DUAL FLUSH ONE PIECE ECO-FRIENDLY HIGH EFFICIENCY LOW FLUSH CERAMIC TOILET

This dual flush toilet features a 1.6 Gallon large flush button and a 1.1 Gallon small flush button. WaterSense Certified.Slow / Soft Closing Toilet Seat & Lid included. Never be startled again by the loud crash of a slamming toilet seat. The soft drop seat has an innovative hinge system that will gently guide the toilet seat down without a sound.Powerful and efficient 3" flushing valve. Reduces the number of problems typically associated with older ball-chain-flapper systems.Wide water surface. A large surface area keeps odors down and allows for easy cleaning.Balanced water distribution. Designed to maintain the optimal balance between an increased diameter and proper exit velocity.Large 2" fully glazed trap. Fully glazing the trap way ensures that waste flows smoothly to the exit with a single flush, each time.Big Jet Hole. This toilet also includes the wax ring for installation.Only One Flush. The Most Advanced Flushing System. Tested Flushing Power: 25 sponge stripes. 90 polypropylene balls.Standard 12" rough in. Water supply line hose not included.Certified by Uniform Plumbing Code (cUPC)