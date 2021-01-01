Trademark Fine Art 'Tazias Youve Got To Believe' Canvas Art by Elizabeth Claire

Artist: Elizabeth ClaireSubject: Still LifeStyle: Bold & Eclectic ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features two pots on the left side of the frame with phrases around it.I am Elizabeth An Industrial Engineer who became curious and then passionate about art since high school when instead of art I was taking Chemistry. While in college I was attracted by craft magazines. When I was not studying I was sewing, or cross stitching something. Never enrolled in art courses. I was attracted to ceramics after finishing my degree and having my three sons. I used to walk through art and craft stores admiring artists who ï¿½had the most amazing opportunity of selling the art on storesï¿½. I have been creating ceramic art since 1996 and mixed media, collage and painting since 2009. I sell my art through local stores in San Juan, Puerto Rico where tons of tourists and local customers visit. If someone asks me what is your biggest accomplishment I will not hesitate on telling that after my sons, who are just amazing, my most celebrated accomplishment is selling my art in that store that I used to walk and dream. Never imagined that one day some of my pieces where going to be reproduced and sell through a catalog. Now I am pursuing the dream of selling my art in many places around the world through licensing.