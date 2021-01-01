Taylor Bath Bar by Hinkley - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (5025BN-LED)

Hinkley Lightings Taylor Bath Bar is an interior lighting piece that establishes a soft and diffused lighting atmosphere while using its contemporary and metallic form factor to stand out as a focal point in the area. The fixture utilizes a metallic backplate and arm piece to create a sense of symmetrical durability. From the rectangular arm are two tapered rectangular etched white glass diffusers which aid the internal lamping in establishing a soft, textured style of lighting. Best when used in modern bathrooms. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Nickel. Finish: Brushed Nickel with Etched White