Taverna 1 - Light 7" Drum LED Flush Mount

13.5 Watt 7-Inch Flush Mount LED Fixture - 3000K Round Shape White Finish - 120 Volts Plastic HousingFeatures:Lawful for sale in CaliforniaDimmaeble: YesOperating Temperature: -17C (1.4F) to a maximum of +45C (+113F)Housing Material: Aluminum/PolycarbonateShade Material: PolystyreneProduct Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 1Fixture Design: Drum/CylinderFixture Shape: DrumLight Direction: DownFinish: WhiteSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: AcrylicFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: WetWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 13.5Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: YesIntegrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: 13.5Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): 820Integrated LED Color Temperature: 3000Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: 50000Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: AWhat is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Voltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaShade Required: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingConvertible: NoGlass Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Spefications:ADA Compliant: CE Certified: CALGreen Compliant: NoFIRA Certified: NoDark Sky Compliant: UL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: NoWhat is UL Listed: ISO 14001 Certified: NoMET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: NoETL Listed: YescUL Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: NocETL Listed: YesISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoSGS NA Listed Mark: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: Distribution ConflictUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesFire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: