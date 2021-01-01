Add some classy comfort to your space! Our versatile Taupe Leala Texture Outdoor Chaise Cushion is perfect for a charming back porch or modern apartment balcony. Cushion measures 72L x 21W x 2.5H in. Crafted of 100% polyester and filled with 100% polyester fiber fill to provide long lasting comfort Secured with ties Fits various chaise lounge styles Taupe Leala Texture style Hues of tan Resilient polyester fabric with enhanced UV protection to resist fading for 1+ years Water-repellant fabric Includes a 1-year limited warranty for manufacturing defects Care: Sponge with mixture of two capfuls dish soap in one gallon of lukewarm water. Rinse well and air dry. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.