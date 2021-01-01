Give your patio furniture a quick makeover with the help of a stunning seat cushion. You'll love the pop of color that our Taupe Leala Luxe Outdoor Seat Cushion adds to your patio. Cushion measures 19L x 18W x 2.5H in. Crafted of printed polyester Filled with Everluxe polyester to retain shape overtime Features four (4) sets of ties to keep cushions in place Textured design Hues of taupe Resilient polyester fabric with enhanced UV protection to resist fading for 1+ years Water-repellant fabric Includes a 1-year limited warranty for manufacturing defects Care: Sponge with mixture of two capfuls dish soap in one gallon of lukewarm water. Rinse well and air dry. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.