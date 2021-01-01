From kirkland's

Taupe and Chrome Low Back Office Chair

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Let your personal style shine with this stunning chair. The Taupe and Chrome Low Back Office Chair is a uniquely crafted piece that will elevate your living space’s style from basic to beautiful. Chair measures 27.6L x 27.6W x 33.9-36H in. Crafted of polyurethane and metal Taupe polyurethane finish Silver chrome metal finish Low back style Black castors provide easy mobility Maximum weight: 285 lbs. Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com