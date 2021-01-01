Taunton Natural/Beige 100% Cotton Traditional Coverlet / Bedspread Set

This new chenille bedding set is the perfect choice for upgrading the style and grandeur of rooms. It is made using a hundred percent pure and natural cotton which makes it extremely breathable and comfortable for sleeping. The cotton material also keeps allergens and germs at bay by managing the moisture levels and therefore is very useful for people with sensitive skin. This luxury chenille bedding is woven with the best-tufted chenille weaving pattern and provides the best designs in medallion bedding with decorative pillows to complete the entire look. Also, the different designs are available in different size options. They cover almost all the standard size options which include king-size, queen-size, full-size, and twin-size. The material of pure cotton is extremely friendly with a low-key washing process and also requires lesser effort in cleaning and lesser time in drying making it a perfect choice for households. Size: Twin Coverlet / Bedspread + 1 Shams