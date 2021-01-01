From world market
Tatum Desk With Drawer and Hutch by World Market
Advertisement
Office Desks -Combining a chic white or black desktop and honey-hued legs, our exclusive Tatum desk brings contemporary style into your office or anywhere you need a smart-looking workstation. With a built-in hutch with three compartments, cord access and a wide drawer, our sleek Tatum packs plenty of functionality into a petite footprint. Also could be used for home decor,decor,chairs,furniture,bookcase,office,office furniture,home office,bookshelf,book case,shevling,shelf,desk,home office,office,office furniture,kitchen office,kitchen desk. By Cost Plus World Market.589805