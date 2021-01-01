Tatti 52" Console Table

A console table is a versatile accent that works in many places in a home: from an entryway to a cluttered living room and beyond, the console table offers room to display decor pieces while also clearing up clutter. The perfect pick for any glam-inspired space, this one showcases geometric accents inside its clean-lined frame. It’s crafted from iron and boasts an antique gold leaf finish while up top, the tempered glass tabletop sports beveled accents around the periphery.