Tate Stone 64.5" Media Console
Our 1960s-inspired Tate media console recalls the timelessness of mid-century design with a tailored profile and streamlined shape that works well in any room. Doubling as a credenza, the console offers plenty of storage space behind smoothly sliding doors. Drawers accommodate everything from remotes to files to table linens. Designed by Blake Tovin of Tovin Design Solid birch, hardwood and engineered wood with ash veneer and stone finish 1 storage drawer and 1 file drawer 2 sliding doors 2 adjustable shelves Levelers Cord cutouts Made in Vietnam