Tate Stone Bookcase Desk with Outlet and 2 Wide Bookcases

Our popular Tate collection brings its cool, 1960s vibe into the office, family room or library as a modular storage solution with style to spare. Featuring a desk surface with integrated power, closed cabinet and a light above the desk, this streamlined desk rises vertically to integrate with two wide bookcases. Made of ash veneer finished in light stone, the Tate Stone collection was designed for us exclusively by Blake Tovin of Tovin Design. Designed by Blake Tovin of Tovin Design Ash veneer with stone finish over solid birch or poplar Desk has 1 fixed interior shelf and 1 drawer with metal glides Bookcases have 2 adjustable bookcase shelves and 1 adjustable interior shelf each Integrated power strip with 2 outlets and 2 USB ports and a built-in puck light above the desk surface To operate puck light touch small brass button near light fixture Levelers included Made in Vietnam